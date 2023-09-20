A DRIVER has admitted attacking another man during an incident on a road between Crediton and Okehampton.
Devon Wilkinson, aged 23, formerly of Fir Close, Willand, but now living in Essex, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Alex Waterman on April 16 this year.
He also admitted driving a Volvo car dangerously and without insurance on the A3072 in Mid Devon on the same day and a second assault on Mr Waterman, also on April 16.
Wilkinson had previously denied all the charges but changed his plea at Exeter Crown Court after the prosecution decided not to pursue a more serious allegation of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to do so.
Mr Joss Ticehurst, defending, said Wilkinson will be entering a basis of plea but accepts that an immediate jail sentence is probable.
Judge Stephen Climie ordered a probation report and adjourned the sentence until October 30.
He told Wilkinson that a prison sentence was “very likely”.