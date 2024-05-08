A MAN from a village near Okehampton has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife at their farmhouse home last year.
Stephen Parsons, aged 70, of Cadditon Farm at Bondleigh, denied a single count of murder when he appeared before Judge James Adkin at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the Langdon Hospital at Dawlish.
He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Erica Parsons between February 9 and February 12 last year.
Mrs Parsons, who was in her 60s, was found dead when police were called to the couple’s home shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, February 12, 2023.
Judge Adkins adjourned the case for a trial which is due to start at Exeter Crown Court on June 10 this year.
Miss Jo Martin, KC, prosecuting, said Parsons has been deemed fit to plead and could be arraigned for the first time.
Miss Anna Vigars, KC, defending, said her client is in poor mental and physical health and psychiatric issues may form part of the trial.