A MAN has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after attacking another man and causing head injuries which eventually resulted in his death.
Alan Perrin, aged 57 of no fixed abode, Moretonhampstead, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, October 3 at Exeter Crown Court.
On sentencing, the court heard how Perrin had assaulted the victim, 42-year-old David Armstrong, after meeting him just three days beforehand through a mutual friend.
In August 2023, Mr Armstrong had travelled to Devon from his home in Newcastle-upon-Tyne to stay with a woman who lived on Queens Road in Moretonhampstead.
In a victim statement taken from Mr Armstrong by police before he died, he had stated that on August 6, both he and the woman had been sleeping in a tent in her garden when Alan Perrin turned up and started hitting him.
Perrin, who was friends with the woman and had met Mr Armstrong just days before, punched Mr Armstrong several times in the head in what was an unprovoked attack.
Mr Armstrong’s statement went on to state that on Tuesday, August 8, Perrin entered the woman’s garden again and punched Mr Armstrong several times in the head before leaving.
Mr Armstrong did not react to the assault and sustained cuts and bruises to his head and face.
The next day, the woman left her home to go to the shop leaving Mr Armstrong alone at the address. Whilst walking back from the shop she said she had seen Perrin in his car.
She got into his car and talked about what had happened the previous evening.
In a witness statement, she described that Perrin had become angry, so she had exited his car and carried on walking home.
She watched Perrin drive off in the direction of her address only to drive back past her a few minutes later telling her to check on Mr Armstrong as he thought he had fallen over.
Upon arriving home, she could see the victim stumbling around in the garden. Mr Armstrong had been assaulted by Perrin again, an assault which would prove to be fatal.
Officers attended the scene and called an ambulance. Statements from both the victim and the woman were obtained and an investigation was launched.
Alan Perrin was arrested in Mortenhampstead the next day and charged with Actual Bodily Harm, ABH.
Mr Armstrong was initially taken to Torbay District Hospital, however, his condition deteriorated rapidly as he lost consciousness.
He was transferred to Derriford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away eight days later on August 17, 2023.
Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team subsequently charged Perrin with murder following the death of Mr Armstrong.
A forensic post-mortem revealed that his death had been caused by “multiple organ failure with complicating right-sided subdural haematoma”.
Perrin pleaded not guilty to murder at Exeter Crown Court at an earlier hearing.
On Thursday, October 3, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter which was accepted.
Detective Inspector Dave Egan said: “Alan Perrin’s actions on the days leading up to Mr Armstrong being taken to hospital tragically led to the death of the father of two.
“I would like to pay tribute to Mr Armstrong’s family and thank the witnesses for coming forward which helped us piece together the events.
“Devon and Cornwall Police take violent crime seriously and will work tirelessly with partner agencies to ensure appropriate outcomes.”
Mr Armstrong’s family said: "David was a fun, loving and caring man. He was a father of two and was adored by all his family members. We will miss him dearly and will cherish his memory forever.”