A Princetown man is among two men charged with interfering with a badger sett.
Thomas Bounsall, 31, of Hessary View, Princetown, and Jake Crabb, 29, of Penpont View, Altarnun near Launceston, each face three charges relating to the same incident.
They have been charged with interfering with a badger sett by damaging it, secondly by obstructing an entrance and thirdly causing a dog to enter it with intent or being reckless as to whether their actions would have that consequence.
Bounsall appeared before Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 15, and pleaded not guilty to the charges which relate to an alleged incident at Shears Wood near Riddlecombe, Devon, in November 2024.
Crabb did not appear but his lawyer said he too would be denying the charges.
The magistrates set a date in October for the trial to be heard.
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