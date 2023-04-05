A TAVISTOCK man has been given a restraining order and told to pay fines and compensation of more than £1,000 after admitting harassing a Hatherleigh woman.
Robert Souness, 34, of Whitchurch in Tavistock, admitted bombarding the woman with unwanted calls and visits over four days in October last year.
He also admitted criminal damage to the property of his victim on October 6 last year.
He appeared before Exeter magistrates on Tuesday, April 4.
Magistrates fined him £833 and he was ordered to pay £350 in compensation to the victim as well as £85 in court costs. He was also given a restraining order until October 2024 not to contact his victim or go to her address.