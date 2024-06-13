Legend has it that the very first ‘cream teas’ were served over 1,000 years ago by the monks of Tavistock Abbey. It is said that when the Benedictine Abbey was being rebuilt after being plundered and badly damaged by a horde of marauding Vikings in 997AD, the monks were so grateful to local workers that they rewarded them with bread and ‘clowted cream’. This proved so popular the monks continues to serve them as a treat to passing travellers.