NETWORK Rail engineers have successfully reopened the railway level crossing barrier at Fordton, Crediton, which broke down at about 9am this morning, Friday, March 10.
The crossing was closed to traffic for three hours due to a failure of the crossing barriers, which resulted in them not opening.
Police closed the road approaching the crossing and Devon County Council placed a manned barrier along the road approaching the crossing.
Large lorries lined the whole of the roadway, unable to reach businesses at Fordton and beyond.
Trains on the Tarka Line from Exeter to Okehampton and Barnstaple to Exeter were still operating, although some services were cancelled earlier.
Buses were unable to reach Crediton Railway Station and were using the A377 bus stop near the Shell Garage.
The road has now re-opened although heavily congested.