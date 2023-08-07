A MAN who set up a sophisticated £1 million cannabis factory on the edge of Dartmoor has been jailed for four years.
Jerry Weeks was arrested in July 2020 after police went to his industrial unit at Devonshire Meadows at Roborough, which was the closest part of Plymouth to Yelverton, to look for a laptop in an unrelated matter.
They found the massive and sophisticated cannabis farm while they were there and seized around 360 plants in various stages of growth which were spread over two floors. There was also a special drying chamber.
Mr Michael Brown, prosecuting, said it took 20 police officers four days to dismantle the factory which had multiple tents, growing and measuring equipment.
There were Mr Brown said a drugs expert said there would have been three yields a year and if the wholesale operation was producing street deals the potential profit would have been in excess of £1 million.
He said the drugs found by police at the unit had a street value of £392,000.
The unit was self-contained so there was no waste as it had recycling and composting facilities.
Mr Brown said the married father of two had a 'leading role in a commercial operation'.
Weeks, aged 41, of Beverston Way, Plymouth, admitted producing cannabis and possessing the drug with intent to supply between July 2018 and July 2020.
Judge Peter Johnson said police were 'no doubt shocked to discover an industrial sized cannabis production unit' which took 8o police man days to dismantle.
'You used your business as a cover. You played a leading role expecting substantial financial gain.'