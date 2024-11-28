A new documentary about Dartmoor will be screened in Okehampton next spring.
The film titled Dartmoor Calling is a collection of stories from people who saved the moors from development, from the 1950s to the present day.
‘Dartmoor Calling’ will be showing at The Museum of Dartmoor Life on March 29.
The project. a collaboration between Dartmoor Preservation Association and the Clapham Film Unit, features local voices from people who worked for access to the land and were involved in restoring nature on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Calling will also be shown at:
Field System, Ashburton on March 7
Tickets and more information will be available soon on the Dartmoor Preservation Association website.