THE 47th Dartmoor Folk Festival took place at South Zeal near Okehampton on August 9, 10 and 11 - and folk had a really great time.

Dartmoor Step Dance Champion 2024 Alice Knight of Farnborough, North Hampshire. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Alice Knight, centre, the 2024 Dartmoor Step Dance winner receives her trophies from the Deputy Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon, and right, President Shirley Bazeley. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Hazel (15), from South Zeal, was Dartmoor Junior Step Dance Champion 2024. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

It is one of the finest and friendliest folk festivals in the country, yet features top national, international and local folk artists.

Winkleigh Morris performed at the 47th Dartmoor Folk Festival. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Tinners Morris from South Zeal during a display at the Dartmoor Folk Festival. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Some of the members of the Devon Youth Folk Ensemble performing at the Festival. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The 2024 Dartmoor Broom Dance Champion was Annabel (10), from South Zeal.

The competitors dance with and over a broom and it is for primary school aged children.

Dancers at the Dartmoor Pixie Band opening night concert. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The grand opening was performed by Jason Rice, back right, pictured with, from left, the Deputy Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon and Mrs Lynn Vachon, artistic director Mark Bazeley, President Shirley Bazeley and right, artistic director Sarah Bazeley. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Dartmoor Broom Dance Champion Annabel (10), from South Zeal, learned the dance steps at festival workshops. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Dartmoor Junior Step Dance winner Hazel (15), from South Zeal, during one of her dances. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Alice Knight from Farnborough, North Hampshire, became the 2024 Dartmoor Step Dance Champion.

She danced on a 15-inch square board on top of a traditional Dartmoor wagon to take the title.

A Dartmoor Broom dancer in action at the Dartmoor Folk Festival. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Grimspound Border Morris. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Children’s entertainers at the Dartmoor Folk Festival. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Junior Step Dance winner was Hazel (15), also from South Zeal.

Jason Rice, the Festival chairman for the past 25 years and a member of the Dartmoor Pixie Band, officially opened the festival.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman during their packed concert. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The ferret which escaped during the ferret racing and the member of the public who caught it. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Marilyn Tucker and Paul Wilson from the Wren Trust. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Former Broom Dance Champions gave a demonstration in the main ring. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Jason said he was proud to be a part of the family, friends and community that has shared the late founder Bob Cann's passion for keeping the folk traditions of Dartmoor alive and thriving.