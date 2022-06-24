Dartmoor rave drink driver pretended to be passenger

A DRINK driver who was stopped as he left an illegal rave on Dartmoor tried to fool police by pretending to be a passenger.

Aaron Vincent failed to stop a pick-up truck when he was flagged down by a police officer on an unclassified road at Fernworthy Reservoir near Chagford, in July last year.

Police pursued and stopped the truck but by the time they got to it, Vincent had climbed into the back seat. Bodycam footage showed his three passengers getting out at the same time.

Vincent, from Totnes, denied he had been driving but the policeman who stopped him told magistrates: ‘The driver had clearly seen me, he was looking directly at me.

‘Three people walked away but the driver by that time remained in the back seat. That was the person I arrested.’

Vincent later blew 53mg of alcohol in his breath - the legal limit is 35mg.