SOPHIE Lyon, from Zeal Monachorum, has been raising money for a rugby tour in South Africa.
She raised more than £600 on Friday with a tombola in the foyer of Lidl in Okehampton, where she works.
She was diagnosed with hearing loss in 2018 when she was just 19 years old, and since 2019 has been playing for the England Deaf Rugby team.
“I’ve been playing rugby since I was 16 years old,” Sophie said. “Being a part of England Deaf has given me huge opportunities.”
The team will be taking part in a rugby tour to South Africa in August for ten days, playing test matches against South Africa, Wales and Australia.
The England team will also be carrying out some charity work and might even go on safari.
Sophie needs to raise £2,200 in order to cover expenses such as the cost of the flights, accommodation and the kit.