The timetables have been designed to offer connections for students travelling into Exeter college, and also to provide opportunities for residents across the region to commute into the city by bus. Buses will arrive into Exeter from 0800 in the morning, Monday to Fridays, with departures from Okehampton leaving at 0617, from Barnstaple at 0610 and Chulmleigh at 0645. The last bus departs Exeter for Okehampton at 1845, for Barnstaple at 1815 (connection from service 5) and for Chulmleigh at 1750.