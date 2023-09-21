Okehampton’s SEND school buiding was last week officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a visit from the DMAT chief executive, local MP and chair of the county council.
The Promise School’s new principal Gareth Howells gave MP for Central Devon Mel Stride and the chair of Devon County Council Percy Prowse a tour of the school, which caters to children aged four to 16 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs. He also got the chance to speak to pupils about their first few weeks in the building and their thoughts on the year ahead.
Dan Morrow, chief executive of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), also visited the school.
After concluding the tour, Mr Stride said: “I was hugely impressed by this new school. It will provide outstanding opportunities for many children going forward. Bringing out the very best of their abilities and talents.”
The Promise School, part of DMAT, will provide specialised support, for up to 100 pupils from across the town and wider Dartmoor area, and was built in response to a lack of SEND schools across West Devon.
Mr Morrow said: “We are so excited to see the Promise School’s new site open to students and staff alike. With the opening of this new, custom-built campus, we are able to continue to make a real difference to the lives of even more children in the community with SEMH needs.
“The Promise School will provide the children of Devon with essential support and empower them with the skills and knowledge to flourish.
“Our central trust team has worked closely with...staff to share best practice and expertise to ensure we are providing the best possible provision for local children. We are much looking forward to what this year holds.”
The Promise School opened last year, but because the building had not been completed pupils were taught on Okehampton College and St James CoE Primary School premises.