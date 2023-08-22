ORGANISERS of an online petition to save Devon’s beloved fleet of mobile libraries have launched a children’s competition.
The competition, which is to be judged by authors Nick Butterworth and Sarah McInTrye, calls for entrants, who must be under the age of 18 and living in Devon, to create a poem, story, drawing or painting based off a chosen theme.
Prospective competitors are asked to imagine the most fabulous mobile library, whether it be a realistic interpretation or one of a fantastical tone - all are welcomed.
Also, the following question ought to be answered - ‘What I like best about the mobile library is...’
The competition has been organised by Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, who is also responsible for the above mentioned petition; the petition, which calls on Devon County Council (DCC) to keep the mobile library service running in the county, has amassed some 5,776 signatures as of Tuesday, August 29.
DCC currently has four library vehicles, adapted for people with mobility or hearing problems, that visit more than 350 locations across Devon every month.
The deadline for the completion is September 15, and entires can be submitted either vie email or via the post.
Send email entries to [email protected] or post to: Friends of Great Torrington Library, Castle Hill, South Street, Great Torrington, Devon EX38 8AA