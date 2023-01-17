The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs many of the schools across the Okehampton and Tavistock area, has voiced its support of teachers who wish to go on strike next month.
DMAT leader Dan Morrow said the trust was 'supportive of colleagues' who wished to strike but emphasises that it would do all it could to reduce any disruption to its pupils' education.
He said: 'We are supportive of colleagues who are taking the decision to strike following a rigorous national consultation process and will ensure that all schools can operate for the maximum number of pupils as is safe and right on strike days. We appreciate that with recruitment and retention of staff a pressing concern across the country and acutely within Devon, that the terms, conditions and pay for teachers is rightly in the spotlight to ensure that we can provide the very best education for all.'
The statement comes following the announcement yesterday that thousands of teachers across England and Wales are set to strike next month against low wages.
There will be a total of seven days of strikes over the next two months with the first strike day organised for February 1. Teachers will also strike on February 14, February 28, March 1, March 2, March 15 and March 16.