THE SECOND Princetown Arts Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever this year.
The celebration of Dartmoor’s arts scene takes place in venues around Princetown on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21.
Festival pioneer Nick Bennett, who creates animal sculptures at his studio in the village, said: “This year’s festival will be bigger and better, with more artists and other attractions at three more venues. We have learned from the first festival last year and are building on its success. It’s still a celebration of our rich artistic and cultural community on Dartmoor. We have been very pleased that a lot of artists have returned for a second year as they found last year a rewarding experience.
“The three new venues are the school, the National Park Visitor Centre and the Plume of Feathers pub, which gives more places for more things to see and do. The shops and pubs will all be open and there’s a wide range of accommodation on offer.”
Art on display will include multimedia work, casts, charcoal work, paintings, sculptures and woodwork. Poets and singers will be performing while a forge and metalworker will display skills outside the visitor centre. There will also be longbow archery demonstrations by Black Arrow Longbows and morris dancing.
Performers will include the Loveny Male Voice Choir, folk singers and other choirs. New exhibitors this year are sculptor Jordan Eastwood, showing pieces illustrating the ‘human condition’, along with Kevin Tharme with work celebrating the beauty of Dartmoor.