Festival pioneer Nick Bennett, who creates animal sculptures at his studio in the village, said: “This year’s festival will be bigger and better, with more artists and other attractions at three more venues. We have learned from the first festival last year and are building on its success. It’s still a celebration of our rich artistic and cultural community on Dartmoor. We have been very pleased that a lot of artists have returned for a second year as they found last year a rewarding experience.