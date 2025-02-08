EXETER Pride is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new audio-visual digital archive as part of its celebration of LGBT+ History Month!
Dive into a vibrant journey that spans 15 incredible years of Exeter Pride, featuring retrospective interviews with organisers and attendees, a treasure trove of donated photos and film, and a digitised collection of memorabilia!
One of the highlights is a new short film, “15 Years of Protest”, which beautifully intertwines these elements, and highlights why Exeter Pride is as essential to the LGBT+ community today as it was at its inception.
The inspiration drawn from the film and audio-visual archive has sparked two fantastic spoken word pieces: “Arrival” by the talented Jasmine Gardosi and “Reasons” by the amazing Chris White.
Exeter Pride has been sharing the exciting journey of creating this digital archive on a blog, and is not stopping there!
Look forward to monthly articles exploring a wide range of topics - from the history of the first Exeter Pride march to its long partnership with Exeter Phoenix, and the perspective of individuals with disabilities and/or neurodivergent perspectives who have attended Exeter Pride.
All these elements of the archive and more can be found at: www.exeterpride.co.uk/heritage-project .
A huge thank you goes out to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Players for their generous support. This project would not have been possible without such support.
• Exeter Pride 2025 will take place on Saturday, May 10.
It is one of biggest free Pride events in the country, celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and questioning plus (LGBTQ+) communities.
It will include a march with giant rainbow flags, ending at Northernhay Gardens, where there will be stalls and entertainment, plus other events at other venues including Exeter Library, the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Exeter Phoenix.