An Okehampton family, who are selling their campervan in an online auction to fund their move to a South Atlantic island, has extended the prize draw for the vehicle.
James Fantom and his partner Jess Wilson together with their son, Noah, announced last week that they had decided to extend the auction for their VW T4 campervan until August 21, following an offer from a crowdfunder.
In a post, they said: “The new deadline for pledges is Monday 21st of August at midnight. That is only a few days before we leave the country, so it will all come down to the wire seems like...
“Sorry if this causes anyone any inconvenience, but hopefully this means that one of you get to have our van, and we don’t have to cancel.
“We will continue to push as hard as we can on social media. We’ve been shared by some bigger accounts now. But please, share with everyone you know! The success of this hinges on reaching as wide an audience as possible.”
The young family decided to sell their beloved campervan to fund a new life on one of the most remote islands owned by Britain - St Helena.
They hope to auction the VW T4 customised van for a reserve price of £15,000 before they leave which will help pay for life on the tiny island (ten by five miles) which is expensive because of its remoteness, and limited exports of coffee and fish.
James, who has origins on island, his mother was born there, is giving up his job managing invasive species at SW Lakes for a similar job on St Helena, where his skills are needed.
Invasive species have displaced the native plants and James will be working on the restoration of the natural flora and fauna and pasture.
James previously told the Okehampton Times: “It’s a shame we have to sell the van because we’ve had some great holidays in her and she will be earning her keep up to the end.
“Anything raised over our target will be split between Okehampton Community Kitchen...and Creative St. Helena, a charity that does arts and music for people of all ages on St. Helena.”
To enter the draw, visit: https://shorturl.at/syT06.