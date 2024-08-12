A FORMER High Sheriff of Devon has been found dead at home with a shotgun wound.
An inquest has been opened into the death of 64-year old Richard Youngman at his home in East Village near Crediton, Devon.
The senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney said the married corporate financier was found by a friend with a gunshot wound to the head last month.
Mr Youngman, who was High Sheriff between 2022 and 2023, stated at the time he was sworn in that he was a former corporate adviser and a Red Ruby Devon cattle breeder, winning two prizes at the Devon County Show.
Mr Spinney told the Exeter inquest that police were called to his home in July 10 and found him dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
There were no suspicious circumstances and a full inquest will be held at a later date.
Speaking at the time he was appointed as High Sheriff, Mr Youngman said: “I am honoured to be taking on this ancient role and looking forward to thanking and supporting Devon’s agencies of law and order, emergency services and associated voluntary bodies, all of whom do such important work in our communities, as they recover from a couple of tough years."
Having qualified as a solicitor and worked in investment banking in London, Richard moved to Devon in 1990 to join West Country investment group Dartington and Co.
He subsequently managed Saltash-based SPAR convenience store distributor Appleby Westward until its sale to Pernod Ricard when he returned to an advisory role with Anvil Partners where he helped a number of West Country entrepreneurs, predominantly in the food sector, to grow and finance national businesses.
Anvil also advised early stage companies in sectors including healthcare and software.
Richard and his wife Jane, a retired vet and former Covid-19 vaccinator, farmed cattle and sheep near Crediton since 2001.
They bred two Devon County Show Breed Champion Ruby Red Devon bulls and Richard served a three-year term as a Council Member of the Devon Cattle Breeders’ Society.
Since retiring from Anvil in 2020 to spend more time on the farm, Richard also volunteered with St Petrock’s in Exeter, a homelessness charity.
• Additional reporting by Alan Quick