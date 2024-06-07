THE full list of candidates wanting to be the next MP for Central Devon has been released.
There are six hopefuls vying for the seat, which covers Crediton, Okehampton, much of eastern Dartmoor and Ashburton.
Central Devon constituency map (Boundary Commission/ Google)
The Conservative candidate is Mel Stride, who was first elected MP for the area in 2010. He is standing for re-election and defends a majority of 17,721.
Tory candidate Mel Stride (Official Parliamentary Photo)
Labour candidate Ollie Pearson (Submitted)
Lib Dem candidate Mark Wooding (Central Devon Liberal Democrats)
Green Party candidate Gill Westcott (Green Party)
Reform UK candidate Jeffrey Leeks (Submitted)
There is also one independent candidate, Arthur Price.
The deadline for nominations has now passed and there will be no further candidates.
The initial batch of poll cards has been sent to voters.
The general election will take place on Thursday, July 4.