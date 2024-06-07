THE full list of candidates wanting to be the next MP for Central Devon has been released. 

There are six hopefuls vying for the seat, which covers Crediton, Okehampton, much of eastern Dartmoor and Ashburton. 

New Central Devon boundaries
Central Devon constituency map (Boundary Commission/ Google)

The Conservative candidate is Mel Stride, who was first elected MP for the area in 2010. He is standing for re-election and defends a majority of 17,721. 

Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon
Tory candidate Mel Stride (Official Parliamentary Photo)

The Labour Party candidate is Ollie Pearson, a former Exeter city councillor. 

Ollie Pearson
Labour candidate Ollie Pearson (Submitted)

The candidate for the Liberal Democrats is Mark Wooding

Mark Wooding
Lib Dem candidate Mark Wooding (Central Devon Liberal Democrats)

Standing for the Green Party is Gill Westcott, a Mid Devon district councillor. 

Gill Westcott
Green Party candidate Gill Westcott (Green Party)

The Reform UK hopeful is Jeffrey Leeks

Jeffrey Leeks, Central Devon Reform UK candidate
Reform UK candidate Jeffrey Leeks (Submitted)

There is also one independent candidate, Arthur Price. 

The deadline for nominations has now passed and there will be no further candidates. 

The initial batch of poll cards has been sent to voters. 

The general election will take place on Thursday, July 4.  