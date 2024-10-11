Cllr Ward acknowledged that many of existing businesses did not welcome the event: “I am very much aware that not everybody in the town is a fan of Goose Fair and that some of our shopkeepers report that they see no benefit and actually lose business. I sympathise with them, however, Tavistock is renowned for its Goose Fair, which dates from the 12th century and is one of only three in the country. It is part of our history. I hope that some of our visitors will have seen a little of what Tavistock has to offer and will return another day to make use of our excellent local businesses.”