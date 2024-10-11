Tavistock Goose Fair has been hailed a success after the crowds enjoyed a warm sunny day at the historic event last week.
Thousands of people thronged the streets soaking up the atmosphere of fun and celebration as the countryside came to town through more than 200 trade stands selling food and drink, local arts and crafts and travelling traders.
One big highlight was the cattle market site where Tavistock College sold their apple juice, cups of sweets and entertaining visitors through their pop-up band giving live cover song performances. Calves, sheep and a Dartmoor hill pony called Maggie were also popular attractions alongside a honey and bakery stand, craft products and advice on identifying the invasive Asian hornet. The funfair attracted the younger visitors in Bedford Square and the Riverside car park and bus station.
Meanwhile, although the fair has its origins in farmers selling their geese, the only geese in town this time were two on the Tavistock Rotary Club stand where visitors were invited to guess their combined weight in a competition. Avian flu has previously restricted the bird’s public appearances.
Cllr Paul Ward, town mayor, said: “I was delighted to see so many visitors and locals enjoying themselves at the Goose Fair this year. The good weather, after the heavy rain the previous day, was a real bonus.
“I was very pleased that the cattle market was open again, and although there were no birds because of avian flu regulations, there were calves, sheep, ponies and puppies for the children to enjoy and enthusiastic farmers who were very keen to tell us of their work on the farms. Hopefully the traditional poultry auction will be back next year.”
He thanked the organisers from the town council staff and others supporting the biggest event in the town calendar: “Goose Fair is the result of an enormous amount of work by many people, ably coordinated by the town council works manager, Becky Rowe. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who made the day a success, including staff of the town and borough councils, volunteers, tradesmen, showmen, and the emergency services. As always, the clean-up operation was most impressive and the town was back to normal by Thursday morning.”
Cllr Ward acknowledged that many of existing businesses did not welcome the event: “I am very much aware that not everybody in the town is a fan of Goose Fair and that some of our shopkeepers report that they see no benefit and actually lose business. I sympathise with them, however, Tavistock is renowned for its Goose Fair, which dates from the 12th century and is one of only three in the country. It is part of our history. I hope that some of our visitors will have seen a little of what Tavistock has to offer and will return another day to make use of our excellent local businesses.”