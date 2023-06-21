The Summer Reading Challenge, which aims to encourage children to continue reading during the summer holidays, will start on July 8 this year.
Children are encouraged to read six books, though they can set their own target, during the holiday to take up the challenge to read six books and is is produced by the Reading Agency and delivered by libraries across the country.
This year, the Reading Agency is teaming up with Youth Sport Trust for ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ a sports and games themed challenge and Okehampton Library plans to liaise with local schools, organisations and businesses to increase participation.
The library will also put on a range of activities for children to participate in over the summer and encourage them and their families to continue using the library, which is a free service.
The Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest free reading for pleasure programme for children.
Taking place annually, the challenge is aimed at primary age children
Children’s reading skills can ‘dip’ during the long summer holidays without regular access to books and encouragement to read for pleasure.
Children can join via their local library, where they can borrow books, attend events, and collect free incentives and rewards for their reading.
The illustrator and writer Loretta Schauer has created a fictional team with animal mascots to bring the reading challenge to life.
Okehampton Library can be found on North Street and membership is free.