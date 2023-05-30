Hundreds of girls and pupils identifying as female took part in Active Devon’s Neon Run event, facilitated by Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) and the Devon School Games Organisers (SGOs), on May 23.
School-based programmes such as ‘Couch to 5K’ were followed by the celebration event which brought all the Devon youngsters together for a fun day involving a 2K or 5K walk or run and other sports/fitness themed activities.
Both distances were open to primary and secondary school pupils. They also enjoyed designing and decorating their Devon School Games T-shirts with bright neon paints!
The Neon Run Celebration event, built on the huge success of 2022, with more participants and a greater selection of events for the girls to take part in.
The event in 2022 won the Commonwealth Games Impact Award which highlighted the legacy of the Commonwealth Games and inspire young people that need the most support to engage in physical activity. This School Games award, acknowledges and celebrates the fantastic impact achieved and there are a number of categories which are aligned to the School Games key outcomes.
OCRA general manager Ian Blythe added: ‘This fantastic event was delivered and supported by so many people and showed the positive impact physical activity can have. Thanks to Okehampton Town Council, Okehampton College and Okehampton United Charities for the route permissions. Adventure Okehampton, Tavyside Badminton, Fusion Lifestyle, Elodie Stott and Emma Jefferies for your activities. Thanks to the Teachers, TA’s and SGOs for getting the girls here, you were all stars!’