Hatherleigh Community Primary School is celebrating a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted following the publication of the most recent inspection which took place in March this year.
Ofsted inspectors, who visited the school in March this year, classed the school as ‘good’ citing a ‘well-sequenced curriculum’ and good support for children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).
Head of Hatherleigh Primary School Alan Monger, said: ‘Pupils enjoy coming to this welcoming and inclusive school. Leaders expect all pupils to be successful. Pupils rise to these high expectations and take pride in their work. They talk about their learning with excitement and interest. Pupils feel safe at school. Pastoral support is strong.
‘Everyone at Hatherleigh is very pleased with the outcome; the governors and headteacher would like to thank the whole school community for all their hard work, dedication and support.’
Staff were also praised by inspectors for creating a safe, supportive and friendly learning environment for all the pupils.
The inspection concluded: ‘Pupils interact and play well with their friends at breaktimes. They are kind and helpful towards each other. Pupils are confident that leaders and staff will listen to their concerns. Adults deal swiftly with any minor falling out. Bullying is rare.
‘Leaders are ambitious for all pupils. They have created a well-sequenced curriculum, from the early years to Year 6. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported well throughout the school. They follow the same curriculum as their peers, with activities that are adapted where appropriate.
‘Leaders have identified the key knowledge that they want pupils to build over time and the order in which this should be taught. This has raised expectations for staff and pupils.’
To improve the school further, Ofsted inspectors have suggested that staff focus on improving the Key Stage 2 (ages 7-11) reading programme, which is not as developed as that in Key Stage 1, and suggest leaders check that the curriculum is implemented as intended to ensure pupils are learning to the best of their ability.
This is the first Ofsted inspection since the outbreak of covid, a factor that inspectors took into consideration, and the first full inspection since 2013 when the school was also rated as ‘good.’
Ofsted Parent View, an online survey where parents can register their opinion of the school, has revealed that parents of children at Hatherleigh Primary School are pleased with the school’s work.
Seventy-three parents of the 170 children on the school roll have completed the survey with over two-thirds agreeing that their child was happy at the school and over half said that their child was succeeding at the school.
Eighty-four per cent of the parents said they would recommend the school to another parent.
To read the full report visit the school website.