THE government confirmed today, Friday, March 8, that it has provisionally allocated £13.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund to West Devon for a new railway station on the eastern edge of Okehampton.
The new railway station will be built on the Dartmoor Line that was the first line to be reinstated under the Department for Transport’s “Restoring your Railway” fund.
The new station, currently called the West Devon Transport Hub, will include:
• step-free access to platforms
• car parking with electric vehicle charging points
• high quality cycle facilities
• a new bus stop.
The new station is located close to the A30 junction and will be in addition to Okehampton’s existing station on the West side of the town.
The government says that the new hub will level up the Okehampton region, connecting communities in the town.
It adds that it will also connect the wider West Devon and North Cornwall areas with Exeter.
The station is planned to open in 2025 as part of the £15 million project.
Funding is due to come from the government’s Levelling Up Fund (£13.4m), Devon County Council (£1.4m), West Devon Borough Council (£120,000) and Network Rail (£25,000).