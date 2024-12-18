A man from Hatherleigh has admitted stealing over £100 worth of alcohol from shops in Hatherleigh and Barnstaple.
Ashley Short, 43, of Oldham Road, admitted a shoplifting spree spanning June to August this year at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 18.
The value of the alcohol stolen was £116.04 with £98.50 of the total being taken from Bridge Street Garage and the Co-op in Hatherleigh.
The defendant also stole from Pilton Bridge Garage in North Devon.
Short received a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay compensation to the shops and £85 for costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.