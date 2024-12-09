THE winner of Conservative Central Devon MP Mel Stride’s yearly Christmas card competition has been announced.
Chloe Rice of Hatherleigh Community Primary School won the contest with a picture of a robin that Mr Stride described as “fantastic”.
The two runners-up were Erin Nicol of Cheriton Fitzpaine Primary School and Jenson Scott of Chudleigh Knighton C of E Primary School.
“The entries to my Christmas card competition were outstanding this year,” Mr Stride said.
“Deciding on the prize-winners was very difficult but I absolutely loved Chloe’s picture.
“I hope to visit Hatherleigh Community Primary School soon to award Chloe with her prizes of an art kit and book voucher.”
Headteacher Alan Monger added: “Everyone at Hatherleigh Community Primary School is incredibly proud of Chloe for her wonderful drawing.”