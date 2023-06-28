GROWING Well Garden is a green social prescribing project based at Bow Medical Practice and open to anyone registered at local GP practices in the area (which includes Crediton).
Susan Taheri, one of the GPs at Bow, explained: "The garden was something I’d wanted to develop for ages.
"We plan to use the power of gardening/nature/green space to improve the health and wellbeing of those who use it.
"We have drop-in sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12 noon, currently, but have lots of plans in the pipeline!"
She added: "We work closely with the Mid Devon Wellbeing/Social Prescribing Team, which is also based in all of the local surgeries."
Susan added that the Growing Well Garden will be holding an Open Afternoon from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, July 8, if anyone would like to go along.
You can find details about the Growing Well Garden on Facebook.