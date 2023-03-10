A HEARTBROKEN Okehampton family is raising funds to cover the cost of a funeral after the sudden death of a 21-year-old beloved family member at the beginning of March.
Former Okehampton College pupil, Dylan Sanders, took his own life on March 5 after struggling with his mental health following the death of his mother in 2021.
Following the tragedy, Dylan’s family has set up a GoFundMe page appealing for funds in order to afford a fitting funeral for a young man his family described as talented and ‘good at everything.’
Dylan’s sister Bethanie said: ‘He struggled a lot with his mental health. I think he just didn’t want to talk to people — didn’t feel comfortable talking to people about it and I think it just got to be too much for him.
‘He was a very active person. He had two dogs — he loves his dogs and motorbikes — was absolutely obsessive about bikes, very naturally talented. If he could put his mind to it, he could always do it. He was good at everything.’
Bethanie set up the GoFundMe page after friends and wellwishers heard of the sad news and offered their heartfelt support to the family with many asking the best way to offer help.
On the page, Bethanie explained: ‘Lots of people have asked how they can support us and if they can help us towards funeral costs. Given the unexpected and sudden nature of his death, we would be really grateful to anyone who wants to contribute towards his funeral.
‘We want to give him a great send off but unfortunately even the most basic funeral package costs over £3,500 — something we were not prepared for.’
As a testament to Dylan’s popularity, the local community has now banded together and, as the Times went to press, had already donated nearly £2,000 through the GoFundMe page to cover the costs of Dylan’s funeral.
Bethanie has also urged those struggling with their mental health not to fear asking for help and support.
She added: ‘Think about your family. Think about speaking. Speak up for them as well as yourself because [the feeling] won’t last forever — it’s just temporary.’
Anyone wishing to donate towards the costs of Dylan’s funeral, can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-dylan-sanders-funeral.
Anyone struggling with their mental health and thinking about suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 6895652. The helpline is open from 6pm to midnight every day and offers confidential help to anyone 18 or over who is considering taking their life. Anyone concerned about a mental health crisis that needs an urgent response should call emergency services on 999.