Huntsman denies illegal hunting at North Tawton
Tuesday 18th October 2022 2:47 pm
Court case (Image by 3D Animation Production )
A HUNTSMAN has appeared in court over allegedly illegally hunting with fox hounds at North Tawton in March this year.
Jason Marles, 41, of Eggesford Hunt Kennels near Chulmleigh, is accused of hunting a wild animal with a dog on March 11 at North Tawton.
He is also accused of failing to intervene when fox hounds were attacking a wild animal, causing the animal unnecessary suffering.
The second charge will be tried by jury at Exeter Crown Court on November 18.
The first charge has been adjourned to Exeter Magistrates’ Court on December 16.
