Independents remain the largest group on Torridge District Council, with the Liberal Democrats making gains.

There are now 16 Independents, two less than following the 2019 election, while the Lib Dems quadrupled their number of councillors from two to eight.

It means the 36-seat strong council is under no overall control.

Like elsewhere across Devon and nationally, it was a poor set of results for the Conservatives. Their tally decreased by three compared to 2019 to a new total of six members.

Elsewhere, the Greens picked up two seats to finish on four and Labour lost a seat to finish on two councillors.

FULL RESULTS

APPLEDORE

FORD, Leonard Spencer (Independent): 599 – Elected

HAMES, Peter Graham (Green): 588 – Elected

JOHNSON, Nigel Andrew (UKIP) 134

BIDEFORD EAST

CRAIGIE, James Andrew (Independent): 392 Elected

GUBB, Judith Kathleen (Independent): 459 Elected

HELLYER, James Robert (Conservatives): 257

HELLYER, Linda Joan (Conservative): 299

MCKENZIE, Jamie Andrew (Independent): 309

RADFORD, Jennifer (Labour): 316

SHERBORNE, Oliver Clement (Conservative): 198

THOMAS, Huw David (Green): 387 Elected

BIDEFORD NORTH

BUSHBY, Douglas (Independent): 505 Elected

CHRISTIE, Peter Stuart (Green): 871 Elected

DEZART, Gaston Amedee (UKIP): 97

JOHNS, Trevor John (Liberal Democrats): 517 Elected

MCGEOUGH, Dermot Aaron Dennis (Conservatives): 431

RADFORD, Nicholas John (Labour): 432

BIDEFORD SOUTH

BRENTON, David George (Labour): 247 Elected

GREEN, Philip Richard George (Britain First – Housing For Locals): 108

INCH, Simon George (Independent): 200 Elected

LAWRENCE, Peter James (Independent): 162

MATHERS, Simon John (Green): 166

MCLEAN, Jake Steven Charles (Labour): 199

TOWNSEND, Anne Maria (Britain First – Housing For Locals): 96

BIDEFORD WEST

BRENTON, Eithne Anne (Labour): 186 Elected

HAWKINS, Carl (Independent): 187 Elected

INCH, Anthony Thomas (Independent): 161

LANGFORD, Shirley Jean (Independent): 178

MURDOCH, Jason (Conservatives): 128

TAYLOR, Morgan (Conservatives): 108

BROADHEATH

BARRIBALL, Graeme John (Conservative): 380

GIBSON, Stephen Ralph (Conservative): 449 Elected

GREEN, Sherrie (Liberal Democrats): 412

HACKETT, Philip (Independent): 547 Elected

GREAT TORRINGTON

BRIGHT, Chris (Liberal Democrats): 751 Elected

BRIGHT, Lauren Mary (Liberal Democrats): 588 Elected

BROWN, Margaret (Independent): 327

DARCH, Roger (Conservative): 318

FUNNELL, Keith (Green): 261

HEWITT, Penelope Aine (Labour): 230

SMITH, Doug (Liberal Democrats): 553 Elected

WILTON-LOVE, Helen (Conservatives): 214

HARTLAND

ANDREWS, Shirleyann (Liberal Democrats): 763 Elected

BOUGHTON, Richard Frederick (Conservatives): 567

DART, Anna Lucy (Independent): 755 Elected

HARDING, Stephen John (Conservatives): 640 Elected

JULIAN, Robin (Independent): 439

HOLSWORTHY

DYMOND, Melanie Jayne (Conservatives): 142

HOSIE, Emma (Liberal Democrats): 255

PIPER, Lyndon James (Liberal Democrats): 541 Elected

SHEPHERD, Peter Charles (Independent): 460 Elected

STEVENS, Diana Michelle (Conservatives): 166

MILTON & TAMARSIDE

BARRETT, Tony Ronald (Labour): 225

BERESFORD, Tracey Elizabeth (Green): 374

HEPPLE, Christopher Mark (Independent): 524 Elected

JAMES, Kenneth John (Independent): 659 Elected

MONKLEIGH & PUTFORD

COLLINS, Susan (Conservatives): 339

GENT, Rosemary Vivien (Green): 355

HICKS, Robert Henry (Independent): 537 Elected

LOWE, James William (Labour): 312

PENNINGTON, Philip William (Independent): 567 Elected

WILTON-LOVE, Jeffrey (Conservatives): 218

NORTHAM

BRADING, Hugh Richard (Independent): 268

HIMAN, John (Independent): 310

LEATHER, Christopher John (Independent): 674 Elected

LO-VEL, Wendy Denise (Green): 513 Elected

MANLEY, Joanne Louise (Independent): 485

NEWMAN-MCKIE, Samantha (Liberal Democrats): 471

WHITTAKER, Jane (Conservatives): 530 Elected

WOODHOUSE, Carrie Anne (Conservatives): 334

SHEBBEAR & LANGTREE

COTTLE-HUNKIN, Cheryl Lavinia (Liberal Democrats): 892 Elected

HURLEY, David Walter (Conservatives): 540

JUPP, David Christopher (Conservatives): 348

WHEATLEY, Christopher Charles (Liberal Democrats): 700 Elected

TWO RIVERS & THREE MOORS

ALLEN, Roger Carl (Liberal Democrats): 476

CLARKE, Rachel Anne (Independent): 220

DAVEY-POTTS, Claire Louise (Liberal Democrats): 452

ELLIOTT, Thomas John (Conservative): 513 Elected

LOCK, Rosemary Anne (Conservative): 609 Elected

WESTWARD HO!

BACH, Louis Charles (Independent): 334 Elected

BRUINS, Albert (Liberal Democrats): 277

FERGUSON, Patricia Ann (Conservatives): 175

HIND, Kenneth Harvard (Conservatives): 183

HODSON, Claire Charmian (Independent): 494 Elected

SARGENT, Derek (Independent): 243

SINGH, Anmol (Independent): 241

WINKLEIGH

FINDLAY, Angela (Labour): 126

MIDDLETON, Stephen Thomas (Liberal Democrats): 237

NEWTON, Simon Charles (Conservatives): 343 Elected