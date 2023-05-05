Independents remain the largest group on Torridge District Council, with the Liberal Democrats making gains.
There are now 16 Independents, two less than following the 2019 election, while the Lib Dems quadrupled their number of councillors from two to eight.
It means the 36-seat strong council is under no overall control.
Like elsewhere across Devon and nationally, it was a poor set of results for the Conservatives. Their tally decreased by three compared to 2019 to a new total of six members.
Elsewhere, the Greens picked up two seats to finish on four and Labour lost a seat to finish on two councillors.
FULL RESULTS
APPLEDORE
FORD, Leonard Spencer (Independent): 599 – Elected
HAMES, Peter Graham (Green): 588 – Elected
JOHNSON, Nigel Andrew (UKIP) 134
BIDEFORD EAST
CRAIGIE, James Andrew (Independent): 392 Elected
GUBB, Judith Kathleen (Independent): 459 Elected
HELLYER, James Robert (Conservatives): 257
HELLYER, Linda Joan (Conservative): 299
MCKENZIE, Jamie Andrew (Independent): 309
RADFORD, Jennifer (Labour): 316
SHERBORNE, Oliver Clement (Conservative): 198
THOMAS, Huw David (Green): 387 Elected
BIDEFORD NORTH
BUSHBY, Douglas (Independent): 505 Elected
CHRISTIE, Peter Stuart (Green): 871 Elected
DEZART, Gaston Amedee (UKIP): 97
JOHNS, Trevor John (Liberal Democrats): 517 Elected
MCGEOUGH, Dermot Aaron Dennis (Conservatives): 431
RADFORD, Nicholas John (Labour): 432
BIDEFORD SOUTH
BRENTON, David George (Labour): 247 Elected
GREEN, Philip Richard George (Britain First – Housing For Locals): 108
INCH, Simon George (Independent): 200 Elected
LAWRENCE, Peter James (Independent): 162
MATHERS, Simon John (Green): 166
MCLEAN, Jake Steven Charles (Labour): 199
TOWNSEND, Anne Maria (Britain First – Housing For Locals): 96
BIDEFORD WEST
BRENTON, Eithne Anne (Labour): 186 Elected
HAWKINS, Carl (Independent): 187 Elected
INCH, Anthony Thomas (Independent): 161
LANGFORD, Shirley Jean (Independent): 178
MURDOCH, Jason (Conservatives): 128
TAYLOR, Morgan (Conservatives): 108
BROADHEATH
BARRIBALL, Graeme John (Conservative): 380
GIBSON, Stephen Ralph (Conservative): 449 Elected
GREEN, Sherrie (Liberal Democrats): 412
HACKETT, Philip (Independent): 547 Elected
GREAT TORRINGTON
BRIGHT, Chris (Liberal Democrats): 751 Elected
BRIGHT, Lauren Mary (Liberal Democrats): 588 Elected
BROWN, Margaret (Independent): 327
DARCH, Roger (Conservative): 318
FUNNELL, Keith (Green): 261
HEWITT, Penelope Aine (Labour): 230
SMITH, Doug (Liberal Democrats): 553 Elected
WILTON-LOVE, Helen (Conservatives): 214
HARTLAND
ANDREWS, Shirleyann (Liberal Democrats): 763 Elected
BOUGHTON, Richard Frederick (Conservatives): 567
DART, Anna Lucy (Independent): 755 Elected
HARDING, Stephen John (Conservatives): 640 Elected
JULIAN, Robin (Independent): 439
HOLSWORTHY
DYMOND, Melanie Jayne (Conservatives): 142
HOSIE, Emma (Liberal Democrats): 255
PIPER, Lyndon James (Liberal Democrats): 541 Elected
SHEPHERD, Peter Charles (Independent): 460 Elected
STEVENS, Diana Michelle (Conservatives): 166
MILTON & TAMARSIDE
BARRETT, Tony Ronald (Labour): 225
BERESFORD, Tracey Elizabeth (Green): 374
HEPPLE, Christopher Mark (Independent): 524 Elected
JAMES, Kenneth John (Independent): 659 Elected
MONKLEIGH & PUTFORD
COLLINS, Susan (Conservatives): 339
GENT, Rosemary Vivien (Green): 355
HICKS, Robert Henry (Independent): 537 Elected
LOWE, James William (Labour): 312
PENNINGTON, Philip William (Independent): 567 Elected
WILTON-LOVE, Jeffrey (Conservatives): 218
NORTHAM
BRADING, Hugh Richard (Independent): 268
HIMAN, John (Independent): 310
LEATHER, Christopher John (Independent): 674 Elected
LO-VEL, Wendy Denise (Green): 513 Elected
MANLEY, Joanne Louise (Independent): 485
NEWMAN-MCKIE, Samantha (Liberal Democrats): 471
WHITTAKER, Jane (Conservatives): 530 Elected
WOODHOUSE, Carrie Anne (Conservatives): 334
SHEBBEAR & LANGTREE
COTTLE-HUNKIN, Cheryl Lavinia (Liberal Democrats): 892 Elected
HURLEY, David Walter (Conservatives): 540
JUPP, David Christopher (Conservatives): 348
WHEATLEY, Christopher Charles (Liberal Democrats): 700 Elected
TWO RIVERS & THREE MOORS
ALLEN, Roger Carl (Liberal Democrats): 476
CLARKE, Rachel Anne (Independent): 220
DAVEY-POTTS, Claire Louise (Liberal Democrats): 452
ELLIOTT, Thomas John (Conservative): 513 Elected
LOCK, Rosemary Anne (Conservative): 609 Elected
WESTWARD HO!
BACH, Louis Charles (Independent): 334 Elected
BRUINS, Albert (Liberal Democrats): 277
FERGUSON, Patricia Ann (Conservatives): 175
HIND, Kenneth Harvard (Conservatives): 183
HODSON, Claire Charmian (Independent): 494 Elected
SARGENT, Derek (Independent): 243
SINGH, Anmol (Independent): 241
WINKLEIGH
FINDLAY, Angela (Labour): 126
MIDDLETON, Stephen Thomas (Liberal Democrats): 237
NEWTON, Simon Charles (Conservatives): 343 Elected