MY heartfelt thanks to all who supported me in this general election.
As ever, I will continue to fight vigorously for you both here in Central Devon and up in Westminster.
And of course I will stand up for all of us irrespective of whether you voted for me or not.
This will now be in opposition facing a Labour Party with a massive majority. It will be more important than ever that your voice is heard and I will continue to be that voice.
There is so much that we have achieved together locally over the years. Not least securing the Okehampton to Crediton to Exeter railway service which took years of hard work and has meant a lot to local people in and around Crediton and Okehampton.
Also securing the funding for the new station in Okehampton that will serve as an effective local transport hub.
I will continue to work flat out for my constituents just as I have over the last 14 years.
At a time when many Conservative seats were swept away, I am especially proud that despite this, here in Central Devon you re-elected me to serve you.
Thank you.
Mel Stride
MP for Central Devon