North Tawton residents got involved in a heated debate at the annual town meeting on Thursday (March 16) over the question of whether the town should fund a dog exercise field.
The debate followed a decision by North Tawton Town Council at the last full council meeting to discuss the suggestion with residents, originally proposed by Councillor Christian Martin, who has set up a petition for one, arguing that there is currently no space in North Tawton for dog walkers to let their pets off the lead for exercise.
However, the proposition has proved to be a contentious one. Several residents have argued it is imperative that the town funds a dog exercise field as, unlike other parks in the area, such as Simmons Park in Okehampton, North Tawton’s park does not allow dogs to be let off the lead.
One resident added: ‘There are a lot of dog owners in North Tawton and the places where we can take them are being taken away.’
Yet, other residents, including several dog owners, said they did not believe there was a need for one nor was it the council’s responsibility to provide one. Furthermore, some raised concerns over the maintenance of such land and a fear that the field could become a dog poo minefield if owners failed to dispose of their pet’s waste responsibly.
As a possible solution, some raised the suggestion that dog owners club together and contribute money towards the purchase or rental of nearby land and its subsequent upkeep.
A resident said: ‘I view it a bit like a sport but the people who want to [have a dog exercise field] form a club and buy the land.’
But residents considered other matters to be of more pressing concern such as problem dog fouling and a lack of parking places within the town.
Some described their ‘disgust’ at the amount of dog poo on the streets and one resident suggested that a dog warden work in the area. It was also noted that some owners allowed their dogs to walk off the lead next to a public highway, which is against the law. Councillors urged residents to report any incidents of dog fouling to the county council, which could provide a warden if the problem continues.
Though Simmons Park does allow dogs off the lead in the main field area, a change to the park’s byelaws over the past year, now means that owners must put their dog on a lead in the formal gardens on the opposite side of the river.
Some Okehampton residents have previously suggested further restrictions on dog walkers in the park. In June last year, one resident suggested the town council, which runs the park, put up more fencing to encompass both children’s play areas. However, the council rejected the idea arguing that more fencing would mean further encroachment on public land.