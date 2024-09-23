LOCAL leaders tend to know the area they are serving, and the people who live there, much better than politicians and civil servants miles away in London.
That is why the huge shift towards devolution we have seen in many parts of the country during the last decade has been so welcome.
It has allowed some areas to take a much more strategic approach to economic development and public services, delivering the changes and investments that are right for their particular needs.
So far much of that process of devolution has been focused on large urban areas, especially London, Birmingham and Manchester. But there is no reason more rural areas like our own cannot also benefit from greater autonomy.
So I welcome the fact that the government has confirmed it intends to continue the work started under the previous Conservative government to create a combined authority in Devon and Torbay.
This has been an ambition of Devon County Council and Torbay Council for some time, and it could be transformative for our region.
It will mean local leaders have more control over things like housing, skills and employment.
It often makes much more sense for local authorities to come together in this way, across geographical areas which have economies and communities that are already closely integrated.
When decisions being made in Torbay can affect us here in central rural Devon, and vice versa, it is better to co-ordinate and pool resources.
Working together in this way should mean the combined county authority can take a long-term strategic view of what our local economy needs and how best to deliver services for local people.
On transport, for example, there is an ambition to eventually introduce a single ticketing system for public transport across the region, making life easier and more efficient for travellers.
Other parts of the country which have already had devolution deals for a few years now are seeking more and more powers, clearly convinced that it is working for them and delivering benefits for their region.
Leaders such as Ben Houchen in Tees Valley have brought new investment to their region, focusing on high-value industries and new green jobs which can put them on a strong footing for future growth and greater prosperity for families who live there.
Devolution can give mayors and combined authorities larger pots of funding with fewer limitations from central government over how they need to spend them. Flexibility, coordination and integration can drive better outcomes.
That has been the central message which Conservative governments have been embracing over the last decade or so, handing greater powers to local leaders. It has been working. It is encouraging that, so far, the new government do not seem to be looking at rowing back on this agenda.
That is also a testament to the success and the popularity of this approach.
Councils are seeing others forge ahead and they want in on the action. If we get it right, this could be good news for Devon.