Local teenager who died in tragic farm accident named

By Times reporter  
Thursday 14th July 2022 7:52 am
Luke Searle 17 of Meavy who died in a tragic farm accident
(Submitted )

A local teenager who died following a tragic incident at a farm in Plympton has been named.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service on the evening of Wednesday, 22 June following reports of a teenage boy having sustained serious injuries whilst working at Sherwell Farm in the Plympton area of Plymouth.

The fire service, police, plus air and land ambulances all attended the scene, but tragically the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has since been named as 17-year-old Luke Searle who was local to the area. His family have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss.

Due to Luke’s age, the circumstances surrounding this death will be the subject of a joint investigation between the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

