Traffic in Okehampton has come to a standstill after one lane on the eastbound A30 Okehampton Bypass was closed due to flooding.
As Storm Henk hit the South West bringing with it ferocious wind and rain, police closed one lane on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 Okehampton Bypass between the A386 (Sourton Cross) and the A382 (Whiddon Down) after the road began to flood.
The lane was first closed yesterday but police reported that traffic had been coping well until late morning today when they estimated a travel time delay of around 20-25 mins. This afternoon, police said that there were long delays.
The incident is still active and ongoing.