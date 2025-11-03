THE A377 road closed between Copplestone and Crediton this morning, Monday, November 3, and works began to enable Kier, on behalf of South West Water, to enable the supply of a new water source.
A complete 24-hour a day road closure is in place until the works are completed from Shirley Corner to the Knowle Cross, Copplestone.
It is expected that the works will be completed on Friday, November 7.
There are many road closed signs on the A377 in advance of the works.
Country lanes in the area are already experiencing heavy traffic, many motorists meeting other vehicles coming in the other direction.
Most people appear to be using the Crediton to Coleford and then to either Copplestone or Bow, or Sandford to New Buildings to Copplestone, and vice versa.
The alternative, signed, route for vehicles will be via the A377, A3072, De Bathe Cross to Itton Cross, A3125, Exeter Road, Overpass from Exeter Road to Whiddon Down Junction, A30 J A382 join E, A30 JA377 Leave E, Alphington Road, Bonhay Road, Cowley Bridge Road, Cowley Hill, Newbridge Hill, Crown and Sceptre, Hookways Cross to Smallbrook Cross, Wells Park to Hookway Cross, Exeter Road, Charlotte Street, East Street, Union Road, High Street, Western Road, Barnstaple Cross to Queen Elizabeth Drive, Spencecombe Cross to Barnstaple Cross, Quarry Foot Cross to Spencecombe Cross, Knowle Cross to Quarry Foot Cross, Shirley Corner to Knowle Cross and vice versa.
Motorists who have questions about the road closure can speak to Kier for further information on 01726 224400.
