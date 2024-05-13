A man in his 30s was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Sunday, May 12 after a serious road traffic collision on Jockey Hill in Crediton.
The collision, which took place at around 8:40am, involved a beige Volvo V40.
The road was closed whilst an investigation took place.
The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision or have relevant dash cam footage.
You can contact the police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 265 of 12 May.