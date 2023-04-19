North Tawton community interest company Merry Go Round has announced its delight at winning a national award in recognition for its community work.
On Friday night last week (April 21), Merry Go Round announced that it had won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Community’ category as part of the Great British Awards - Business and Community.
Director of Merry Go Round Sadie Coventry said: ‘I’m immensely proud. It was all a bit overwhelming really. There were 14,000 nominations across 13 categories and then they whittled it down to between 15 and 20 in each category and that’s when they told us we were shortlisted.
Mrs Coventry travelled to Reading for the award’s ceremony and admitted that she was surprised but very proud that the community interest group had won, taking to the stage to collect the award and thank her colleagues for all their hard work.
She added: ‘It’s huge and there are so many amazing community companies. I wasn’t really expecting to actually win but it’s thanks to the whole team of amazing volunteers and staff. It’s a team effort.’
The community group was nominated anonymously and only found out a couple of weeks later when the Great British Award organisers contacted the group to ask about its work in more detail.
The judges said of Merry Go Round: ‘[It’s] an outstanding not for profit company combating rural poverty in their community in Devon, by recycling children’s clothes and toys, etc with particular emphasis on school uniforms – Well Done!’
One of the most recent projects set up by Merry Go Round, has been the establishment of a crisis fund for those urgently in need of financial aid.
The group also provide a warm hub in the community room and support the community fridge and larder.
In January of this year, Merry Go Round set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £6,000 to go towards the crisis fund, warm hub and community fridge and larder.