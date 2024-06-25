The two authors also did the same with Dartmoor soil at the grave of a former US Navy pilot whose Liberator plane crashed at near Meldon Reservoir. The pair had difficulties tracing a US soldier Robert Morris and former miner, photographed training on Dartmoor, who was killed during World War Two and his body repatriated and reinterred in his home town in the US. But after Neil had a chance meeting with a couple on Dartmoor whose son helped to identify the location of the photographs. They tracked his story, discovering his family roots were in Durham mining.