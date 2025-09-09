A decision on the future of Okehampton College Sixth Form will be made in December.
Dartmoor Academy Trust who run Okehampton College confirmed that the consultation is ongoing and a decision will be made by the end of the autumn term.
In light of the challenges facing the sixth form, Central Devon MP Mel Stride, visited Okehampton College on Thursday (September 4) to speak to pupils and staff members about their concerns for the future of their education.
It was announced in June this year that due to only nine pupils signing up for the sixth form this school year, changes may be needed to make Okehampton College financially viable. Last academic year there were 48 students in Year 12 and 42 in Year 13.
Sir Mel Stride, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Okehampton College and was extremely impressed with the wide range of students' questions.
“I also had the chance to speak to the headteacher and colleagues regarding the opportunities and challenges facing the sixth form. I will continue to remain very closely engaged on this issue and help where I can. It was clear from my visit that staff at the college are determined to secure the very best outcomes for their students.”
The expansion of opportunities at Exeter College and improved transport links through the opening of the Exeter railway line may be factors in the sixth form intake reducing.
Earlier this year parents, teachers and concerned members of the community gathered at Okehampton College to discuss the future of the sixth form.
At the meeting in June, the principal of Okehampton College Gareth Smith said: “We have four options: Continuing the sixth form as usual with a small number of students; only offering level two qualifications, only offering a small number of A-level options and the full closure of the sixth form.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.