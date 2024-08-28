A new community gym has opened in the renovated vestry of Hatherleigh's church, the only fitness centre within walking distance of the town.
The disused space was revitalised by the vicar of St. John the Baptist C of E Church, Rev. Leigh Winsbury. He developed a plan to convert the vestry into a small gym for residents who had difficulty accessing gym facilities in Okehampton, ensuring that parishioners' physical and spiritual well-being was tended to.
Rev Leigh Winsbury said: "God cares about people's minds, spirits, and everything else. This little building was never going to get any attention if we didn't have a reason for it. I was wondering what to do, and I was doing a bit of gym stuff at home. I thought: 'How hard could it be to do it up and put some stuff in there so people could use it?'
"We've kept it cheap and simple. There's the excellent gym in Okehampton, but that's a 20-minute drive from Hatherleigh and out of reach for anyone who hasn't got a car."
The gym is equipped with four cardio machines, including a spin bike, treadmill, cross trainer and rowing machine, alongside free weights, squat and press racks, plates and dumbbells, and copper benches.
The gym is open seven days a week from 7 am to 10 pm with key code access. New members must attend a one-hour induction session to ensure they can use the equipment safely. For new membership enquiries, contact Leigh Winsbury at 01837 810680 or [email protected].