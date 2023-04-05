A NEW wi-fi printing service is offered in libraries in West Devon allowing people to print documents from their laptops and mobile phones.
Customers can also print from home or on-the-go by logging in, sending to print and collecting from the library the same or next day. Anyone printing remotely has to be a library member. But non-members can use the wi-fi service in Okehampton and Tavistock.
This also means people do not have to buy an expensive printer and inks, which might be rarely used. Sheets can be printed from as little as 10p.
Dan Bunce, of Libraries Unlimited, said wi-fi printing was introduced due to demand from users and is available across Devon: ‘We hope this will help communities in these financially challenging times. There’s no need to spend money on having a home printer that is hardly ever used.’
Eleanor Moss, Service Delivery Manager, South and West Devon and Torbay said: ‘Our customers can now print from anywhere - from home, in our libraries or on-the-go. They can log in at home using our Cloud printing portal, send to print and collect the same or next day at their nominated library.
‘People can also log on to the free wi-fi in our libraries to send files to print and collect and pay for the printing from a member of staff.
‘To use this wi-fi printing from home, people will need to sign up for library membership if they aren’t members already, and non-members can access the in-library wi-fi printing service.’
To join a local library is free, enabling members to access every service, including books, eBooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers and Business and IP Centres.’
Signing up for the library membership is free- visit: (https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/home ) to join libraries in Devon and here (https://www.torbaylibraries.org.uk/web/arena ) for libraries in Torbay.
