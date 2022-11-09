New officers join the Force as part of national Uplift programme
Devon & Cornwall Police has recruited 313 student police officers as part of the Government’s national Uplift programme.
In 2019 the Government announced plans to recruit an extra 20,000 officers over three years and by the end of September 2022 a total of 15,343 additional officers have been recruited by police forces across England and Wales.
In Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly the Uplift funding injection meant that the Force needed to recruit an additional 469 police officers by the end of March 2023, with 313 having joined the Force by the end of September 2022. This recruitment is on top of existing planned recruitment and intakes are already planned for the coming five months to enable the Force to meet this target.
The Force has recruited officers by a variety of entry routes, including the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, Degree Holder Entry Programme, Detective Degree Holder Entry Programme, as well as a number of officers re-joining the service and transferring to Devon & Cornwall Police from other forces.
Assistant Chief Officer Alexis Poole, Director of People, said: “I am very proud of all the work that has already taken place to ensure we are on target to recruit these increased numbers of police officers. Our teams have worked tirelessly to select and train these future officers for our communities. I meet our student officers on their first day with us and I am always inspired by the experience they bring to policing and the passion they have to serve others.
“These officers will initially serve in our patrol, neighbourhood and investigation teams, supported by more experienced colleagues to deliver in our communities. These additional resources will help us strive to meet our continued ambition for world class sustainable policing.
“Uplift has seen an increase in the number of women in policing, which has now reached more than 50,000 for the first time since records began. In Devon & Cornwall Police women now make up 35.3 per cent of police officers in the counties, and since April 2020 a total of 42.6 per cent of new joiners to the Force are female.
“Our police officer recruitment remains open and I would encourage anyone considering a career within policing to visit our website to find out more. It really is a job like no other, where no two days are the same and one in which you can make a real difference to our communities.
“We offer constant professional development opportunities to allow colleagues to grow throughout their career and after successfully completing studies and a probationary period, our police officers can look to specialise, move roles or study for promotion and pick from over 200 uniformed roles.”
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez said: “Thanks to the residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly telling me that they would pay more in their council tax precept, we were able to increase officer numbers by 216 and this was able to start before the Government uplift programme.
“These new officers provide us with a wealth of new skills and come from all different walks of life. I enjoy meeting with them at either their induction or passing out parades to hear about their career background and aspirations in policing. It’s also great to meet their family and friends, who are a vital support to them in their role.”
Police Constable Emily Smith, a response officer in Plymouth, said: “I have been a part of Devon & Cornwall Police for three years. During this time I have had the opportunity to obtain a degree while learning to become an operational police officer.
“University never appealed to me as I have always been more hands on in my learning and the new police recruitment programme has allowed me to further my education while also working practically.
“I love coming in to work because every day is different and I never know what to expect. I’m looking forward to the rest of my policing career.”
You can apply to become a police officer for Devon & Cornwall Police now. To start your application and find out more about the benefits of a career in the police, visit: https://recruitment-dcp-dp.org/devon-cornwall-your-police-career/police-officers/.
