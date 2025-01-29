An officer is joining the West Devon police team as a Sector Inspector to oversee the Neighbourhood Police Teams in Tavistock, Okehampton and the surrounding villages.
Daniel Jones joined Devon and Cornwall Police as a constable in 2014 and went on to serve as a sergeant before being promoted to inspector.
He also worked on critical incident management and a project to improve the quality of police investigations.
Inspector Jones said: “I am pleased to be taking on this role in the fantastic West Devon area and want to enthusiastically continue to tackle your priorities and maintain the hard work and high standards already achieved.
“It’s important we keep the momentum going with community engagement and responding to public need. Our priorities here in West Devon are road safety, anti-social behaviour and drugs. I look forward to getting out and about and meeting local residents, as well as working with colleagues in partner organisations such as the local authority to keep the area safe.”
Before joining Devon & Cornwall Police Inspector Jones previously worked as a radio operator for Avon & Somerset Police.
His hobbies including running and coaching youth football and in his younger days he completed the Ten Tors challenge on Dartmoor as part of his bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh awards.
Inspector Jones is due to attend the official opening of the Public Enquiry Office at Tavistock Police Station soon. The office is due to be open Monday to Saturday and will allow more face-to-face contact for the public to talk to officers.
Officers from the Neighbourhood Police Team will be at Tavistock Pannier Market to chat to shoppers on the morning of Tuesday, February 18.