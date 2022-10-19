New school lending library
Monday 31st October 2022 12:00 pm
Share
(Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Children and staff at South Tawton Primary School have recently launched a new story stack lending library.
This lending library sees every child takes home a story stack and returns it every Friday to swap for another each week.
The sacks are based on various popular children’s stories as well as a wide range of themes with information texts such as space, dinosaurs and bugs. They contain two books, puppets, games and activities that parents and children can share at home.
School staff have expressed their gratitude to parent Zenna Jessop for sewing each sack with fabrics to match the themes of the books.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |