For over 30 years Mark Beeson, who lived at Manaton, wrote and directed community plays and created artistic opportunities for local young people, in the hope of showing all generations that Dartmoor was a place of opportunity and interest, of development and potential, and importantly, of industry – including the arts. To sustainably employ a team of artists, provide free-of-charge training for people of all ages, and to offer young emerging artists their first paid roles in the creative industries, is a feat of tireless, decades-long labour. But no mountain was climbed alone. Mark had a knack for reading people and relationships and had built around him a team of professional theatre makers who shared his passion for Dartmoor and rural life.