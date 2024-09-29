FOLLOWING a tree blocking the railway line between Crediton and Okehampton this morning, Sunday, September 29, the line has now reopened at 1.20pm says GWR.
Trains were stopped for some time between Exeter St David’s and Okehampton until the tree could be removed.
The train travelling on the line struck the tree but GWR confirmed that no-one was hurt.
A yellow weather warning for strong winds and rain is in place for the South West of England for all of Sunday.
Rail services were expected to be disrupted as a result of the incident.