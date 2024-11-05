Residents of Okehampton and surrounding areas are being urged to ensure they give feedback to an NHS consultation.
Attendees at the North Dartmoor Health Initiative meeting on Saturday October 26 led by Cllr Jan Goffey from Okehampton Hamlets Paris Council were urged to make their opinions known as the meeting was told about urgent issues facing healthcare in the community.
Cllr Goffey told the meeting that taking part in the [Health Secretary] Wes Streeting NHS consultation was vitally important to the town.
She said: “Rural services get a fraction of metropolitan services per capita payments. So please do answer this consultation, or rural services will continue to get left out.”
The work on the Okehampton Community Hospital roof has highlighted concerns about the future of the hospital and the services it provides. Cllr Goffey said she would be writing to the [NHS] Integrated Care Board asking for their intentions towards the hospital and the services on offer there.
She continued: “As ever, funding is a major concern and with all the future housebuilding West Devon and our neighbouring district councils are facing, we need to think of how to help a struggling and underfunded rural health provision.
“All councils are asked how they wish to allocate S106 grants. This is money a developer pays for every new house built. It usually goes to sport or education, but there is no reason why it cannot go towards community health.”
Cllr Goffey also reminded the meeting that if invited to attend Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital to always ask if that procedure or clinic was available in Okehampton instead.
She said: “There are over 40 clinics being held in our hospital and think of the time, fuel and convenience plus carbon footprint saved if patients can be treated locally.
“The North Dartmoor Health Initiative will continue to work towards the betterment of health services, not only for Okehampton, but also all the surrounding towns and villages who need a local health provision.”
The NHS consultation can be found at: https://change.nhs.uk/en-GB/ It will help to shape a new ten-year health plan for England.
A spokesperson for NHSPS said: “The roof works are progressing as scheduled, and there have been no delays. The contractors are expected to complete their work and leave the site by mid-November, following the completion of all external decorations. This timeline is subject to weather conditions.”